Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes and Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal were named All-Star Game starters and will open the contest Tuesday at Atlanta for the National League and American League, respectively.

Skenes was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts, who will manage the National League, while Skubal was selected by the New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, who will manage the American League.

Skenes, 23, will be making his second start for the National League in his first two major league seasons. In last year's All-Star Game, won by the American League 5-3 at Arlington, Texas, Skenes walked one in a scoreless first inning.

The Pirates' ace is just 4-8 this season but has a major league-leading 2.01 ERA over 20 starts with 131 strikeouts over 121 innings. Skenes has a 1.49 ERA over his past 12 starts.

Skubal, 28, also is making his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance in his sixth season. He followed American League starter Corbin Burnes in last season's game with a perfect second inning.

The Tigers' ace is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts after winning his first AL Cy Young Award last season when he went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 31 starts. Skubal has a 2.05 ERA over his past 14 starts.

The last Tigers pitcher to start an All-Star Game was right-hander Max Scherzer in 2013.