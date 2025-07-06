Open Extended Reactions

The initial 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, the product of the collaborative process between fans, players and the league. How did this annual confab do?

We already know that injuries will prevent some of these selectees from appearing in Atlanta, and replacement choices will be announced in the coming days. By the end of this post-selection period, we'll wind up with something like 70 to 75 All-Stars for this season.

These first-draft rosters contain 65 players, the odd number stemming from the decision to send Clayton Kershaw to the festivities as a "Legend" pick. First reaction: Baseball's newest member of the 3,000 strikeout club has earned everything he gets.

Now, on to the nitpicking.

American League

Biggest oversight: Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

The Twins' lone representative on the initial rosters is outfielder Byron Buxton, a worthy selection. Ryan (8-4, 2.76 ERA) fell into a group of similar performers including Kansas City's Kris Bubic and the Texas duo of Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. Bubic and deGrom made it, which is great, and Bubic in particular is quite a story.

But Ryan and Eovaldi didn't make it, and both were probably a little more deserving that Seattle's Bryan Woo, whose superficial numbers (8-4, 2.77) are very close to Ryan's. But Woo plays in a more friendly pitching park, and the under-the-hood metrics favor Ryan.

The main takeaway: If this is the biggest discrepancy, the process worked well.

Second-biggest oversight: Many-way tie between several hitters

The every-team-gets-a-player rule, along with positional requirements, always knocks out worthy performers from teams with multiple candidates. Thus, a few picks on the position side might have gone differently.

The Rays are playing so well they probably deserve more than one player. Their most deserving pick made it -- infielder Jonathan Aranda -- along with veteran second baseman Brandon Lowe. Infielders such as J.P. Crawford (Seattle), Isaac Paredes (Houston) and Zach McKinstry (Detroit) had good cases to make it ahead of Lowe, whose power numbers (19 homers, 54 RBIs) swayed the players.

While acknowledging that Gunnar Henderson has had a disappointing season, I still think he deserved to be the Orioles' default pick instead of Ryan O'Hearn. But the latter was selected as the AL's starting DH by the fans, and Baltimore doesn't deserve two players. It's a great story that O'Hearn will be a first-time All-Star just a couple of weeks before his 32nd birthday.

Other thoughts

• The default White Sox selection is rookie starter Shane Smith, a Rule 5 pick from Milwaukee last winter. Smith is my lowest-rated player on the AL squad, but he has been consistently solid. Adrian Houser, an in-season pickup, has been great for Chicago and has arguably produced more value than Smith. But I like honoring the rookie who has been there the whole campaign.

• The Athletics' Jacob Wilson was elected as a starter and is easily the most deserving player from that squad. I'm not sure I see a second pick there, but Brent Rooker made it as a DH. Rooker has been fine, but his spot could have gone to one of the overlooked hitters already mentioned, or perhaps Kansas City's Maikel Garcia.

• Houston's Jeremy Pena is a deserving choice and arguably should be the AL's starter at shortstop instead of Wilson. Alas, he's on the injured list, and though reports say he might soon resume baseball activities, it's likely Pena will be replaced. Any of the above-mentioned overlooked hitters will do.

• As for the starters, the fans do a great job nowadays. I disagreed with them on a couple of spots, though. I would have gone with a keystone combo of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Pena rather than Gleyber Torres and Wilson, but I'd have them all on the team. And I would have definitely started Buxton over Javier Baez in the outfield.

National League

Biggest oversight: Juan Soto, New York Mets

Not sure how this happens, but I'm guessing Soto is a victim of his own standards. Yes, he signed a contract for an unfathomable amount of money, and so far, he hasn't reinvented the game as a member of the Mets. He has just been lower-end Juan Soto, which is still one of the best players in the sport. His OBP is, as ever, north of .400, he leads the league in walks and it sure seems as if Pete Alonso has very much enjoyed hitting behind him.

The All-Star Game was invented for players like Soto, and though you might leave out someone like him if he is having a truly poor season, that's not the case here. It is kind of amazing that he didn't make it, while MacKenzie Gore and James Wood -- both part of the trade that sent Soto from Washington to San Diego -- did. They deserve it, and you can make a strong argument that a third player the Nats picked up in the trade -- CJ Abrams -- does as well. But Soto deserves it too.

Finally, the Marlins' most-deserving pick is outfielder Kyle Stowers, who indeed ended up as their default selection. But he probably ended up with Soto's slot.

Second-biggest oversight: Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

It's hard to overlook anyone on the Dodgers, but somehow Pages slipped through the cracks despite his fantastic all-around first half for the defending champs.

It was just a numbers game. I've got five NL outfielders rated ahead of Pages, and all but Soto made it, so no additional quibbles there. The fans voted in Ronald Acuna Jr. to start at his home ballpark. Having Acuna there in front of the fans in Atlanta makes sense. But he has played only half of the first half.

Other thoughts

• The shortstop position is loaded in the NL, but the only pure shortstops to make it were starter Francisco Lindor and Elly De La Cruz. Both are good selections, but the Phillies' Trea Turner has been just as outstanding. Abrams and Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo are also deserving. The position has been so good that the player with the most career value currently playing shortstop in the NL -- Mookie Betts -- barely merits a mention. Betts has had a subpar half, but who will be surprised if he's topping this list by the end of the season?

• Both leagues had three pitching staff slots given to relievers. The group in the AL (Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader and Andres Munoz) was much more clear-cut than the one in the NL, which ended up with the Giants' Randy Rodriguez, the Mets' Edwin Diaz and the Padres' Jason Adam. It made sense to honor someone from San Diego's dominant bullpen, and you could have flipped a coin to pick between Adam and Adrian Morejon.

• Picking these rosters while meeting all the requirements and needs for teams and positions is hard. I don't have any real issue with the pitchers selected for the NL. One of them is Atlanta's Chris Sale, who is on the IL and will have to be replaced. My pick would be Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.68 ERA).

• And for the starting position players, Alonso should have gotten the nod over Freddie Freeman at first base, though it will be great to see Freeman's reception when he takes the field in Atlanta. For that matter, the Cubs' Michael Busch has had a better first half than Freeman at this point, though that became true only in the past few days, thanks to his explosion at Wrigley Field. I would have gone with Turner at short, but it's close. And I'd have started Wood in place of Acuna.