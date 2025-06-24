Who could be the surprise picks for the MLB All-Star game? (1:05)

For the first time since the turn of the century, MLB's Midsummer Classic will be held in Atlanta -- the first ever at Truist Park since its opening in 2017.

All-Star festivities begin July 11 and culminate in the All-Star Game on July 15, as the National League looks to gain just its second win since 2013 while the American League aims to extend its dominance.

Phase 1 of fan voting is already underway, giving fans the opportunity to select their favorite players to start at each position (except pitcher). Phase 2 begins on June 30, narrowing the field to two finalists per position. Fans will then vote to determine the official starters, with voting closing at noon ET on July 2. The starting lineups will be revealed on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET on July 6.

Stay tuned, as we'll have everything you need to navigate All-Star Week -- from event schedules and full rosters to Home Run Derby highlights and in-depth All-Star Game analysis.

All-Star schedule

(All times ET)

July 2: MLB All-Star starters reveal at 7 p.m. on ESPN

July 6: MLB All-Star full rosters announced at 5 p.m. on ESPN

July 11: HBCU Swingman Classic at 8 p.m. on MLB Network

July 13: MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. on ESPN

July 13: MLB Draft at 6 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network

July 14: MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at 1 p.m. on MLB Network

July 15: All-Star Red Carpet Show at 2 p.m. on MLB Network

July 15: MLB All-Star Game at 7 p.m. on FOX