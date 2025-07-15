Open Extended Reactions

This year, the MLB All-Star Game isn't just a collection of the game's biggest stars, but a glimpse at baseball history in the making.

The 2025 Midsummer Classic marks the unofficial midway point of some of the greatest seasons the sport has ever seen.

Will Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh -- aka the Big Dumper -- set a new standard for slugging catchers? Will Shohei Ohtani score more runs in a season than any living person has ever seen? Will Aaron Judge ... top Aaron Judge?

As Major League Baseball's best convene in Atlanta, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield break down 11 players who are halfway to history. For each player, ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo and Jesse Rogers asked one of their fellow All-Stars to weigh in on their accomplishments, as they get set to take the field together at Truist Park.

Cal Raleigh: Greatest season for a catcher -- ever

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Well, we can add Home Run Derby champion to the list after Raleigh's impressive showing Monday night. With 38 home runs through 96 team games, Raleigh is on pace for 64, which would break Judge's American League record of 62 set in 2022. That's the big one. There are a whole bunch of other records in play: most home runs by a switch hitter (Mickey Mantle, 54); most home runs by a primary catcher (Salvador Perez, 48); most multihomer games in a season (Raleigh has eight, the record is 11); and even highest catcher WAR in a season (Mike Piazza with 8.7 bWAR, Raleigh is on pace for 8.4; Buster Posey with 9.8 fWAR, Raleigh is on pace for 10.4). In other words, he could have the greatest season ever for a catcher.

How Cal Raleigh became a very big deal "The Big Dumper" has been the Northwest's secret star. Now he's hitting the big time. Jeff Passan »

How he's doing it: Raleigh has always been better against right-handed pitching, but he has been absolutely crushing lefties in 2025, hitting .337/.385/.861 with 16 home runs in only 101 at-bats. Overall, he also has been much better against velocity. From 2022 to 2024, he slugged .418 against pitches 93 mph or faster; this year, he's slugging .664. -- Schoenfield

An All-Star's take: "It's wild. I mean, he's having a crazy year and it's awesome that he's doing it from behind the plate. And what he's doing is unbelievable. It's hard to describe. It's amazing to see." -- Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman

Aaron Judge: Most total bases since the Great Depression

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Judge closed out the first half with a quiet day against the Chicago Cubs but is still on pace to record 435 total bases this season. You could pick any one of a dozen categories in which Judge is on a historic pace, but this simple old-school measure will do just fine. The record is held by Babe Ruth (457 in 1921), so Judge would have to somehow pick up the pace to surpass that. But 435 would still be epic. The last player to reach that number was Jimmie Foxx in 1932.

Staying healthy, making history Frequent IL trips early in his career "pissed him off." Now, Aaron Judge is playing every day -- and setting new standards. Jorge Castillo »

How he's doing it: Judge has become more aggressive at the plate without sacrificing contact or power. But it's not only ball-in-play volume: He's hitting an incredible .425 when getting the bat on the ball, which fuels his MLB-leading .355 batting average. That BABIP would be the third-highest ever if Judge maintained it, which obviously affects the total bases column. So too does Judge's intentional walks pace (41). He'd be only the fourth player to top 40. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "He started off hot this year, which normally in years past, he doesn't start off hot like he did this year. And now you see it. He always finishes strong. I mean, I don't know what he ends up with. Hopefully he hits like 70 homers. That'd be sick." -- New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon

Shohei Ohtani: One run scored for every game

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Although his pace has slowed a bit the past couple of weeks, Ohtani has scored 89 runs in 94 games, giving him a chance at a run scored per game. Ohtani had been on pace for 160 runs, which only Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig have done since 1900. He's still on pace for 150 runs, which only Ted Williams and Jeff Bagwell have done since World War II. The last player with more runs scored than games played, with at least 100 games played: Rickey Henderson in 1985 (146 runs in 143 games). If that's not enough to impress you, there is the chance for a second straight 50-homer season and a fourth career MVP award. If the latter happens, he'll join Barry Bonds as the only player with more than three MVP awards.

How he's doing it: It helps to be a leadoff man with power, as Ohtani leads the National League in both plate appearances and home runs. The first three months, Ohtani also had a great trio hitting behind him in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, but his runs scored pace has dropped off in July as he has hit just .175, and Betts and Freeman have also slumped. -- Schoenfield

An All-Star's take: "As his teammate and fellow competitor, to see what he does on both sides of the field, it's incredible. How much power he has as a hitter. He's got 30-plus homers already at the break. He's hitting .300 or whatever. And, yeah, he's going out there on the mound and throwing 102, striking out the side. And these are his rehab games. He's not even all the way back yet, full-go yet. It's incredible to watch. Fortunately, I get to see all the work he puts in every day, which is really cool. It's really special what he's doing." -- Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith

Paul Skenes: Two sub-2.00 ERA seasons before turning 25

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Skenes' ERA at the break is an NL-best 2.01. His career mark is 1.98 over 43 starts. There is all kinds of history around this level of stifling run prevention. As it stands, Skenes joins Ed Walsh, Addie Joss and Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown with at least 40 starts and a sub-2.00 career ERA in the AL or NL. If Skenes drops his 2025 number below 2.00, he'd be the 31st pitcher to have two or more sub-2.00 ERA seasons of at least 20 starts. Only two of those pitchers did it by age 23: Walter Johnson and Ed Reulbach, both more than 100 years ago.

Inside Paul Skenes' rise to superstar status Amid the noise that comes with arriving as MLB's next megastar, the Pirates' ace is finding himself in the quiet. Jeff Passan »

How he's doing it: Skenes' strikeout rate (9.7 per nine innings) is down 1.8 from last year. Yet his FIP (an NL-best 2.41) is actually better because of his league-best homer rate (0.4 per nine innings). Simply put, Skenes is learning how to manage the pure dominance of his arsenal, revving it up when needed. Skenes is not exactly pitching to contact -- his stuff is just too good to not miss a lot of bats -- but his pitch efficiency is better, and that's getting him deeper into games. His style has evolved, but one big thing has remained steady: Nobody can score off him. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "Obviously, the first thing that stands out is his stuff, right? And the second thing you look at is the composure. He's kind of new to the league and just from watching some of his preparation, his composure on the mound, I feel like that's what makes him successful. He started to add a couple of new pitches to his arsenal and it's going to make him tougher. He's got the military background, so I think that's where he gets a lot of his discipline and everything from. He's challenging, but it is fun to compete against him." -- St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan

Tarik Skubal: Top five strikeout-to-walk season of all time

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Skubal has struck out 9.56 batters for every one he has walked. Only four qualifying pitchers have ever done better: Phil Hughes (11.63, 2014), Bret Saberhagen (11.00, 1994), Cliff Lee (10.28, 2010) and Curt Schilling (9.58, 2002). The leaderboard is dominated by wild-card era pitchers, with its heightened whiff rates. But according to FanGraphs' plus-statistics, which compare numbers to league averages, Skubal's index of 368 ranks 18th all time. His mastery works in any era.

The extraordinary mystery of Tarik Skubal "I wasn't good until I was 26," the All-Star pitcher says. Here's how Skubal rose from Little League lore to Cy Young. Tim Keown »

How he's doing it: Skubal has already had two games this season in which he has struck out 13 batters on fewer than 100 pitches. Simply put, his command keeps him in the zone more than any qualifying pitcher (49.7%, per FanGraphs). But it also allows him to pitch outside of it on his terms. To wit: Skubal also leads the majors in inducing swings on pitches out of the zone (37.2%). It's a lethal combination. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "Even on game days, he's working before the game like he's not pitching that day. Even on the off days, he's at the field doing something. He does a whole routine. I faced him in spring training and was looking for one pitch -- when that pitch came, I didn't hit it. He knows what hitters are looking for." -- Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Baez

Pete Crow-Armstrong: 40 homers and 50 steals

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Before the 2023 season, there had been only four 40-homer/40-steal seasons in big league history, and the 40/50 club was memberless. Now Crow-Armstrong is on a 42-homer, 46-steal pace at the break. He could join Ronald Acuna Jr. (41 homers, 73 steals in 2023) and Shohei Ohtani (54 homers, 59 steals last season) in one or both clubs, giving us a three-year run of expanding membership. This one would be the most stunning of all. PCA entered the season with 10 homers, 29 steals and an 83 OPS+ in his career. His rise has been flat-out stunning.

'You know that's not normal, right?' Inside the rise of Pete Crow-Armstrong, MLB's next superstar. Jesse Rogers »

How he's doing it: The steals part of Crow-Armstrong's game was already there, though he's picked up the pace in 2025, already matching his 27 steals from last season. Any time he reaches safely, he's a threat to take an extra base. That is unless he's trotting around the bags after mashing yet another homer. Crow-Armstrong is hitting the ball harder more often, getting more balls in the air and pulling it more frequently. All of this could explain an isolated power uptick, but nothing really can explain the degree to which PCA has lifted off. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "He's a much better defender than me. He has a much better arm. He's a really complete player. I don't think I would have guessed he would have the power numbers he's showing this year, but I guess people would have said that about me too. His ability to pull the ball in the air has been the difference for him, I think. He hits the ball so hard, all over the stadium." -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll

Junior Caminero: 40 home runs in age-21 season

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: In his first full season in the majors, Caminero enters the All-Star break with 23 home runs in the 97 games the Tampa Bay Rays have played, giving him a season pace of 38. Though he turned 22 earlier this month, Caminero is in his age-21 season, so he can join Eddie Mathews (47 in 1953) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (41 in 2019) as the only players to reach 40 home runs at that age.

MLB ballpark model of the future The Battery Atlanta -- home of the 2025 All-Star Game -- is an enticing blueprint. But creating a neighborhood is a hard act to follow. Bradford Doolittle »

How he's doing it: Caminero has the second-quickest bat in the majors via Statcast's bat tracking measurements and he uses that bat speed to punish fastballs. He's slugging .692 against four-seam fastballs -- and .793 against four-seam fastballs 95-plus mph. He has received some help from the Rays' temporary home stadium, George Steinbrenner Field, hitting .316 with 14 home runs at home. That's worth noting as the Rays will have a road-heavy schedule through the end of August. -- Schoenfield

An All-Star's take: "He's a special talent. I mean, his bat speed's insane. I saw him in spring training [with the Rays], basically, but, yeah, he's a special talent. Hard-working kid. I'm excited to watch him. They're mature at-bats. He came up, I was hurt during the playoffs in '23, and I thought he had some of the most mature, calm at-bats I'd seen for a young kid. Especially to come up in the playoffs, he didn't let the situation get too big. I think he's going to be here for a long time, a lot of years." -- San Diego Padres (and former Tampa Bay Rays) reliever Jason Adam

Corbin Carroll: 40 home runs, 20 triples, 20 stolen bases

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: The third-year speedster is back in the All-Star Game after failing to be selected last year, and showing again why he's one of the most exciting players in the majors. He has an outside shot at becoming the first player with 40 home runs, 20 triples and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Yes, that's a bit of statistical free-for-all, but it displays Carroll's power, speed and hustle. Those odds were hurt when he sat out a couple of weeks because of a chip fracture in his left wrist, but in his first 79 games, he had 21 home runs, 10 triples and 11 stolen bases. Even if those numbers are out of reach, he could be the third member of the 35/15/20 club, joining Chuck Klein and Willie Mays.

How Corbin Carroll got his groove back After a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023, Carroll struggled for his first time as a pro last season. Here's why -- and how it made him stronger.

Alden Gonzalez »

How he's doing it: We mentioned hustle, because the triples are the key category here, and Carroll is the best triples hitter in the majors in a long time, hitting 10 as a rookie in 2023 and 14 in 2024, leading the NL both seasons. He also has tweaked his swing and is hitting the ball harder this season and hitting it more often in the air, so he should soar past his previous career high of 25 home runs. -- Schoenfield

An All-Star's take: "There is no hole, really. It's hard to find new ways to get him out. He's one of the best in baseball. He's so quick and twitchy. I don't get many fastballs by him." -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb

Bobby Witt Jr.: 60 doubles

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Witt's doubles pace has ebbed a little, perhaps in part because some of the balls that were swelling his two-bagger column earlier have been leaving the yard of late. Still, Witt is on pace for 53 doubles, which would be the most by an American Leaguer in six years. That number would also challenge Hal McRae's franchise record of 54 doubles set in 1977. Witt's overall numbers aren't quite as spectacular as last season, but he remains a top-five MVP candidate in the AL. Witt hasn't gone on a true heater yet this season, but MLB pitchers beware: He has come out of the All-Star break in each of the past two seasons and gone on an extended tear.

How he's doing it: Everything about Witt's game -- durability, aggressiveness, contact, swing plain, speed, home venue -- suggests a player who is annually going to rank near the top of the charts in doubles, among many other categories. If only he didn't hit so many triples and homers. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "I can't get him out. It's just a tough at-bat. And [he] plays the game really, really hard. Some of the stars look cool and play it a little bit slower. Bobby is always playing the game really hard. A single is a victory against him, but he's going to turn it into a double most of the time." -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize

Kyle Tucker: 30 home runs, 40 stolen bases, 120 runs scored

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: With 17 home runs, 22 stolen bases and 68 runs scored, Tucker is showing Cubs fans the all-around brilliance that earned him a fourth consecutive All-Star selection. That puts him on pace to join the exclusive club of 30 homers, 40 stolen bases and 120 runs -- which has only 11 members (with Bobby Bonds having done it twice). At a minimum, Tucker would love to join the 30/30 club, which he just missed in 2023 with 29 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Why Kyle Tucker is about to get PAID Kyle Tucker might not be a household name, but the new Cubs outfielder is still the same slugger he was back when he was breaking records in high school.

Jesse Rogers »

How he's doing it: Tucker's career high in runs scored is 97, so joining the explosive Cubs offense has helped in that department. So has moving up in the lineup: He has mostly hit second for the Cubs after often hitting fifth for the Houston Astros (at least until last season). He has been a little more aggressive stealing bases to give him a shot at 40, and does it with great success, getting caught only once so far. -- Doolittle

An All-Star's take: "He stays in there against lefties, knows how to use the whole field. And knows what a strike is. He stays in the zone a long time. I got lucky this year. It was the one game he missed. He's one of the tougher left-handed outs." -- Washington Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore

Byron Buxton: The perfect stolen-base season

The most impressive thing he could accomplish: Buxton just hit for the cycle and -- knock on wood -- he has been healthy so far, so he's on track for a career high in many categories, including his first 30-homer season. But the fun number: He's 17-for-17 in stolen-base attempts. Only six players have swiped at least 20 bases in a season without getting caught, with Trea Turner's 30-for-30 with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 the single-season high.

How he's doing it: Buxton has always been a terrific high percentage base stealer, including a 29-for-30 mark in 2017 and a 90% success rate in his career, but the surprising thing about his 2025 totals is perhaps that he's even stealing bases at all, given all the injuries in his career. It would be easy for the Minnesota Twins to just shut him down on the basepaths -- much like the Los Angeles Angels did years ago with Mike Trout -- but the 31-year-old Buxton is running more than he has since he was 23. -- Schoenfield

An All-Star's take: "He's one of the best players in the game when he's healthy and when he's playing out there. I think the biggest thing I've noticed from him is that it seems like his internal clock is just at a pace this year. It's not like it flashes where he's going crazy and then he's backing off. It's consistent. It's just that consistent heartbeat. It's like he's running a marathon at an insane pace. He's going to run a sub-three-hour marathon or something. He's cruising along and it's just fun to watch him play." -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan