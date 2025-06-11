How does 2025 MLB All-Star voting work? Dates, format, more

Open Extended Reactions

Every summer, Major League Baseball puts its season on hold, brings together its biggest names and brightest stars and puts on a show for baseball fans worldwide with its annual All-Star Game.

Fans have a heavy hand in deciding which players participate in the Midsummer Classic. How does it work? Here is everything to know about the voting process for the MLB All-Star Game.

What are the voting dates for the MLB All-Star Game?

Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game opened at noon ET on June 4 and closes at noon ET on July 2.

Phase 1: June 4-26

Phase 1 includes fan voting. Fans may vote for the American League and National League players they want to see start at each position (except pitcher). Fans can pick three players for the outfield. Fans may vote up to five times every 24 hours until noon ET on June 26. The top overall vote-getter in each league will be named an automatic starter.

Phase 2: June 30-July 2

Phase 2 allows fans to vote between the top two vote-getters at each position (top six vote-getters among outfielders) from Phase 1. Voting closes at noon ET on July 2.

Where can fans vote for the MLB All-Star Game?

Fans can submit their votes at MLB.com, the MLB mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB ballparks.

How many players are on an MLB All-Star team?

Each All-Star team includes 32 players: 20 position players, 12 pitchers and at least three relievers. There also needs to be at least one representative from each club. The fan vote determines the eight starting position players. Player ballots and the commissioner's office determine the pitchers and bench players.

When is the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

The game will take place at 8 p.m. ET on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

What is the format of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Dave Roberts, the manager of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, will manage the National League All-Stars since his club won the NL pennant a season ago. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will manage the American League club after leading his team to last season's AL pennant.

What's at stake for the players in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Each player on the winning All-Star team receives a $25,000 check.

