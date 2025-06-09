MILWAUKEE -- AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery and Craig Kimbrel elected free agency Monday in the latest pitching moves for the slumping Atlanta Braves.

Smith-Shawver had reconstructive surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, knocking the rookie right-hander out for at least the rest of this season. Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure in Arlington, Texas.

Kimbrel opted for free agency two days after the Braves designated the nine-time All-Star reliever for assignment. The Braves had attempted to send Kimbrel outright to their Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate.

The Braves announced Smith-Shawver's surgery and Kimbrel's decision before their Monday night game Milwaukee as they attempted to snap a seven-game skid.

Braves officials had announced May 30 that Smith-Shawver had a torn UCL. He had left a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies a day earlier and said he felt a "pop."

Smith-Shawver, 22, was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts this season. He had struck out 42 batters in 44⅓ innings.

Kimbrel had been attempting to make a comeback with Atlanta, where he spent his first five major league seasons and earned four straight All-Star Game selections from 2011 to 2014. His 186 saves with the Braves are the most in franchise history.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel had gone a combined 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 appearances with Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this year before getting called up to Atlanta last week.

But he pitched just one game for the Braves before getting designated for assignment. He worked one scoreless inning in the Braves' 5-4, 10-inning loss at the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Kimbrel is trying to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing 2024 season in which he went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves for the Baltimore Orioles, who released him in September.