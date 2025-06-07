Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves designated nine-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment Saturday.

Kimbrel, 37, made his season debut Friday night and allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh inning in Atlanta's 5-4 10-inning loss at San Francisco. The right-hander had one walk and one strikeout and threw 14 pitches.

Kimbrel, who began his career in Atlanta in 2010, was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Friday's game against the Giants. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves in March.

Kimbrel led the National League in saves in four straight seasons with the Braves from 2011 to '14.

He ranks fifth all time with 440 saves and has a 2.59 ERA in 838 career games (no starts) over 16 seasons with eight teams.

Atlanta recalled left-hander Austin Cox, 28, from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding transaction. He last pitched in the majors with the Kansas City Royals in 2023.