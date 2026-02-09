Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in 6-player trade with Brewers

Open Extended Reactions

The Red Sox acquired third baseman Caleb Durbin from Milwaukee in a six-player trade Monday that sent left-hander Kyle Harrison back to the Brewers, ending Boston's winter-long search for a right-handed-hitting infielder on the eve of spring training opening.

Boston also acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio, utilityman Anthony Seigler and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick (67th overall) while sending infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan to Milwaukee.

Durbin, 25, finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting last year after winning Milwaukee's third-base job in the wake of a trade from the New York Yankees, who had sent him to the Brewers in the Devin Williams trade. With a surfeit of young infielders, Milwaukee lined up with the pitching-abundant Red Sox as they sought to fill their third-base hole vacated by free agent Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs.

While Boston also discussed acquiring Isaac Paredes from Houston, talks in the last 24 hours moved toward a package centered around Durbin and Harrison, who had been the main return piece in the Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers to San Francisco. Only Class A right-hander Jose Bello remains from that deal, with outfielder James Tibbs moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade-deadline move.

Caleb Durbin finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2025 after hitting .256 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs and 18 stolen bases for the Brewers. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Boston had dangled Harrison, 24, in trade packages all winter, looking to take advantage of a starting-pitching surplus. Once regarded as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, Harrison is 9-9 with a 4.39 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 194.2 innings since debuting in 2023.

Harrison will enter camp looking to lock down a rotation spot with Milwaukee, which has Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester at the top of their rotation and Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and newly acquired Brandon Sproat competing for the remaining openings.

Milwaukee's deal to acquire Sproat also included infielder Jett Williams, a candidate to take over an infield spot following the deal. In addition, the Brewers have shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt on the cusp of the major leagues, with infield prospects Jesus Made and Luis Peña -- both considered among the best in baseball -- not far away.

The Brewers culled further from their infield surplus by dealing Monasterio, 28, a high-energy clubhouse presence who for the last three seasons has played in a utility role. He hit .270/.319/.437 last season, playing all four infield positions as well as left field.

Seigler, 26, is a former Yankees first-round pick as a catcher who spent most of his time at third base last year. The draft pick will add about $1.3 million in bonus money to the Red Sox's draft pool.

Hamilton, 28, is a speedster, with 55 stolen bases in 65 attempts over the last two seasons and an above-average glove at second base, where the Brewers currently feature Platinum Glove winner Brice Turang.

Drohan, 27, spent most of last year at Triple-A, where he went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA and struck out 67 in 47.2 innings with a five-pitch mix.