The New York Mets on Sunday reinstated Sean Manaea from the 60-day injured list, making him available out of the bullpen for his first MLB action of the season against the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old left-hander, who had been out with elbow and oblique injuries, had a 4.00 ERA in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, surrendering six hits and four runs over nine innings.

In his most recent rehab appearance, Manaea tossed 73 pitches over 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

Manaea, who went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA over 32 appearances, all starts, for the Mets in 2024, is expected to return to the starting rotation following the All-Star break.