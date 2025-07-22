Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets reinstated designated hitter/outfielder Starling Marte from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

It was one of seven transactions announced prior to Tuesday night's home game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Marte, 36, has not played since July 6 due to a bruised right knee. The two-time All-Star is batting .270 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 58 games.

The Mets also placed left-hander Brandon Waddell on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement. He has no decisions and a 4.00 ERA in 10 games (one start).

The team optioned infielder Jared Young and right-hander Kevin Herget to Syracuse, recalled right-hander Justin Garza from the Triple-A club and designated right-hander Chris Devenski for assignment.

Right-hander Rico Garcia reported to the Mets and will be active for Tuesday's game. He has bounced back and forth between the Mets and New York Yankees this season and was picked up off waivers on Monday.