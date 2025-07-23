Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino started pointing toward the locker of teammate Seth Lugo after their 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Lugo, 35, had just pitched six solid innings in sweltering heat, leading Kansas City to its 50th win of the season.

"I'd like to see him pitch for us again," Pasquantino said while pointing. "I'd really like to see him in a Royals jersey in his next start. We're trying to make that happen. That's up to us."

The Royals are one of the bubble teams in the American League, having picked up some ground on the wild-card leaders after taking two of three from the Cubs. But they are still three games under .500 as the MLB trade deadline approaches next week. Lugo would be an attractive player for another team, as he is set to become a free agent, assuming he turns down his player option for next season.

Kansas City should do well in a trade if it chooses to move him. Lugo's ERA sits at 2.95 after he gave up two runs in his six innings Wednesday.

"His name is prevalent, especially here [Chicago]," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said before the game. "I'm aware of that. We talked about it openly, understanding we like what we have here. We believe if we can string some good games together, we can get back in this thing."

If they can't get back in it, the Cubs are among the teams expected to be interested in Lugo's services. Their starting pitching after top guys Shota Imanaga and All-Star Matthew Boyd is suspect. Righty Colin Rea gave up three home runs Wednesday, two to Pasquantino. Lugo easily outpitched him, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out six on an extremely hitter-friendly day at Wrigley Field. The wind was blowing out, but Lugo kept the ball in the park.

Afterward, he was asked how he keeps his mind focused considering the rumors swirling around him.

"You don't think about it," he said. "You worry about the start. That's it."

Lugo was pleased to hear Pasquantino go to bat for him. He said he'd rather stay and win with the Royals than be shipped out.

"I want to be here through the thick and thin," he said. "It's a good team. We just have to be more consistent and we'll be all right."

Kansas City has hovered around the .500 mark all season but hasn't been able to get over the hump in the wild-card race. The win Wednesday drew the Royals within four games of the final wild-card spot but with four teams to overcome.

Quatraro waved off the trade talk, citing the unpredictability of the season after the deadline. No matter what his front office does, he wants his team to continue to push.

"You can add to your team and not play as well," he said. "You can subtract from your team and play better. Or you can stay status quo and get hot."

Pasquantino added: "It's a business. Teams have to make business decisions, but as far as I'm concerned, I want [Lugo] in Royals blue for the rest of the season."

After a day off Thursday, the Royals begin a homestand that will take them through the deadline on July 31. Lugo would be in line to start against the Atlanta Braves next week before the deadline, but it remains to be seen whether he'll take the mound as scheduled.

"Start today," he said. "Off day tomorrow, and it's back to work after that. Control what I can control. Go about my routine. Go about my business."