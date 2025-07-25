Alden Gonzalez breaks down the Mariners trading for Josh Naylor and the latest with the Diamondbacks and Eugenio Suarez. (1:17)

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled first baseman Tristin English from Triple-A Reno and optioned left-hander Brandyn Garcia to Triple-A.

English, 28, made his major league debut July 8 and played one game, going hitless in four at-bats. He has six seasons of minor league experience and is batting .341 with 11 home runs and 65 RBIs in 63 games at Reno this season.

Garcia, 25, made his major league debut Monday for the Seattle Mariners and gave up two runs (one earned) in two relief appearances.

The Diamondbacks acquired Garcia as part of a trade on Thursday night that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.