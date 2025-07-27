Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen from the 60-day injured list on Sunday.

The 37-year-old right-hander has been out since mid-April with right forearm tightness. He was 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in eight appearances before the injury.

"I think the only thing I'm going to be mindful of is the up-down," Dodges manager Dave Roberts said on Treinen's usage. "To come into an inning of leverage, I have no problem."

Treinen made the All-Star team with the then-Oakland Athletics in 2018 and won World Series championships with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024.

He is 43-36 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 saves in 507 career games (seven starts) with the Washington Nationals (2014-17), Athletics (2017-19) and Dodgers. Treinen missed the 2023 season following shoulder surgery.

The Dodgers also recalled southpaw Justin Wrobleski and optioned right-handers Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Wrobleski has served as both a starter and a reliever for the Dodgers this season, but Roberts said Sunday the plan is to use the 25-year-old out of the bullpen.

"Just trying to get a quality arm, get some length, potentially using him in two-inning stints, three-inning stints is going to be helpful for our 'pen," Roberts said. "The goal is to get the best pitchers on your roster in whatever role."

Information from Field Level Media and The Associated Press was used in this report.