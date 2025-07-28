Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the New York Yankees on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Carrasco, 38, had been designated for assignment by the Yankees in May before accepting an assignment to remain with the organization and join the roster at Triple-A Scranton.

Carrasco was 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) with the Yankees and 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) at Triple-A this season.

The move comes one day after the Braves added right-hander Erick Fedde, who was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 16 major league seasons, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.18 ERA in 332 appearances (283 starts) for the Cleveland Indians (2009-2020), the New York Mets (2021-23), Cleveland Guardians (2024) and Yankees.

The Braves are dealing with pitching injuries to Chris Sale (ribs), Grant Holmes (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow).