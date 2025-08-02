Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles.

The team placed him on the 15-day injured list Friday, a day after he was hurt while coming off the mound on a ground ball in the ninth inning of a 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Thornton was carted off the field and said after the game that the fear was significant Achilles injury.

Tests on Friday confirmed that to be the case.

In the corresponding roster move, right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.