Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, who has been out of the rotation since early April due to a broken thumb, has been activated off the injured list and will start against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Arrighetti was injured when he was hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field before a game on April 7.

"It kind of feels like my debut all over again," Arrighetti told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It feels like it's been a long time since I've been up here."

Arrighetti, who made three rehab starts before being activated, is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two starts this season. The sixth-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft went 7-13 with a 4.53 ERA in 28 starts and one relief appearance as a rookie last season.

To make room on the roster, the Astros optioned right-hander AJ Blubaugh to Triple-A Sugar Land.

In other rotation news, Cristian Javier, who had Tommy John surgery in June 2024, threw 77 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. He could rejoin the rotation as soon as next week, manager Joe Espada said.

