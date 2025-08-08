Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 to avoid a sweep and stay in the hunt for an NL wild-card spot. (0:55)

CHICAGO -- There was plenty of buzz about the Chicago Cubs potentially making big moves at the MLB trade deadline, but the team ultimately opted for midtier improvements instead of a splashy addition.

That wasn't the case for some of Chicago's top National League competitors. The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and San Diego Padres all landed high-end closers while the Cubs traded for relievers Taylor Rogers and Andrew Kittredge along with starter Mike Soroka -- who is on the IL after leaving his first start in Chicago because of shoulder discomfort -- along with utility man Willi Castro.

"It's hard when you see other teams you're competing with get really good players, but those aren't decisions you're making in the moment," GM Carter Hawkins told ESPN. "Their decisions you're making over the course of the week and month. It takes some discipline, especially in a moment when you see things moving that way, but we were able to stick to our approach and felt really good about the adds we were able to make.

"Teams are trying to find that guy that can lock down the eighth or ninth inning but that also costs a lot. That costs a lot of future wins. We have a responsibility to the 2025 Cubs but also the 2032 Cubs. That's not always popular in the moment, but it's decisions we have to make."

So where do those trade deadline decisions leave the Cubs entering the stretch run? Is their current roster enough to keep up with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race? And do they have a championship-level team that can compete in a loaded NL come October?

We asked a panel of three MLB insiders -- a coach, an executive and a scout -- to assess Chicago's post-trade deadline roster.

Starting pitching

The Cubs rank 14th in starters ERA and how far they would go to improve the rotation was the biggest question surrounding the team ahead of the deadline.

Chicago has endured several key injuries to the rotation, including losing Justin Steele (elbow) for the season, Shota Imanaga (hamstring) for over a month and Jameson Taillon (calf), who is due back this month. Right-hander Javier Assad is also expected back soon but hasn't pitched all season because of an oblique issue.

After coming from the Washington Nationals at the deadline, Soroka's debut for the Cubs lasted only two innings and now the team is left waiting to see when he returns. Even when Soroka does come back, he is more of a back-end option or postseason swingman than October starter.

"When you hear what the starter's prices were and that Miami was making a run, it all factors into it," Cubs left fielder Ian Happ said. "It's hard to pick those kinds of guys up."

Right now, Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton line up as the team's top three starters with Imanaga and Boyd the two locks for the team's postseason rotation.

Scout: "Hiccup is their pitching: They have playoff starters in Imanaga and Boyd (I like Boyd, but he has history of injuries and fatigue). Others like Cade Horton and Colin Rea can turn in a good game but not sure you feel comfortable handing the ball in a Game 3."

Executive: "I really thought the Cubs would add another starting pitcher. I think they have enough pitching to get to October, but I worry about them being able to match up against some of the other really deep NL clubs."

Coach: "Outside of Imanaga, they have good, five-inning pitchers for October. I'll take my chances against Horton, Taillon or even Boyd a third time through the order, but I like Imanaga. It's always hard to square him up."

Bullpen

The Cubs' bullpen ranks 12th in ERA with deadline additions of Rogers and Kittredge joining to fill a specific need.

According to ESPN Research, before those trades, the team ranked last in baseball by a wide margin in sinkerball usage. In fact, the Cubs' 4.9% rate of throwing the pitch would be the lowest by any team since as far back as available data (2008).

Rogers (50%) and Kittredge (34%) immediately become the team's top sinkerballers, an important trait when needing a double play on a team with standout infield defenders.

"They're guys that have a different pitch profile," shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "It really helps give some new looks in our bullpen. Hopefully, our defense can help them too."

Scout: "They have addressed their bullpen, but still has some weak links. Very good defensive club that can prevent runs for those guys."

Executive: "October baseball usually centers around pitching, and I do have concerns about their ability to win a long series."

"I understand why they didn't go after those closers that changed teams, but you're asking a lot out of [Daniel] Palencia in October. I'm not sure they have enough."

Coach: "When we faced them, Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz were lights-out. But you can never have enough. I read where they have three lefties now, which will come in handy when facing teams like the Phillies. Caleb Thielbar is underrated."

Lineup

The Cubs' offense has been near the top of the league for most of the season but is slumping of late. The middle of the order has gone quiet, starting with All-Star Kyle Tucker who is hitting just .212 since the All-Star break.

The team decided to not seek a third baseman as Eugenio Suarez, Ryan McMahon and Ke'Bryan Hayes all moved at the trade deadline. Instead the Cubs chose to acquire super-utility man Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins.

Castro has already demonstrated his versatility. In his first few days with the team, he started four games at four different positions, giving regulars a break as the dog days of August descended.

"I think he fills another need," Swanson said. "We didn't really have that. ... I'm never surprised by the deadline. He adds to what we have here."

Scout: "It's been a good offense all year. They should have enough speed there as playoffs can come down to a stolen base."

"Superior up-the-middle defense. [Michael] Busch is the best underrated player that can play good defense and contributes well offensively. [Matt] Shaw's defense is strong and the addition of Castro helps as well."

"Their weakness is the bench, but Castro could change that. That's a good pickup that a lot of teams were looking at."

Executive: "The good news for them here is that they have a tremendous offensive team, so they are going to be a difficult matchup for anyone in the playoffs. ... There are plenty of teams that could use a Willi Castro, so that's a good pickup."

Coach: "They're vulnerable against lefties. When Tucker isn't hitting them, they're going to have trouble. But he usually does, so that sets up that whole middle of their lineup. Since you asked, I didn't think they would touch their offense at the deadline. They have the pieces already there to do damage both in power and speed."