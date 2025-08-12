Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left shoulder strain.

The left-hander had been unavailable Monday night after experiencing shoulder discomfort. Manager Joe Espada had said after Houston's win over the Red Sox that Hader said "he just did not feel right" after a workout Monday, and the Astros sent him for testing.

The IL move is retroactive to Monday.

Hader, who is in his second season in Houston, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is tied for third in the majors with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.

The Astros also reinstated RHP Shawn Dubin from the 15-day IL, recalled LHP Colton Gordon from Triple-A and designated RHP Hector Neris for assignment.

