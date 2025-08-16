Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Touted prospect Dylan Beavers is set to make his major league debut after the Baltimore Orioles selected the outfielder's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Beavers, rated as Baltimore's No. 2 prospect by ESPN, was the 33rd overall pick by the Orioles in the 2022 amateur draft. The left-handed slugger spent this season at Norfolk, where he has hit .304 with 18 homers, 51 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 94 games.

The 24-year-old is expected to boost an outfield that sent center fielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets at the trade deadline. Beavers, 6-foot-5 and 206 pounds, was drafted by Baltimore after three college seasons at California.

The Orioles, who play the Houston Astros on Saturday, designated outfielder Greg Allen for assignment to make room on the roster for Beavers.