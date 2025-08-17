Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, moving him closer to a return after sitting out for more than three months.

"It's really good news," manager Joe Espada said. "The fact that he's feeling better and we're getting to a point where we can see him back is awesome."

Alvarez has been out since May 3 with a small fracture in his right hand that was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain.

Alvarez was in Houston on Sunday before the team's series finale against Baltimore after returning from the Astros' spring training facility in Florida, giving Espada a chance to talk with him.

"He is feeling better," Espada said. "Good enough to start a rehabilitation assignment."

Espada said Alvarez would need "a few games before joining our club" but when pressed about exactly how many games or at-bats the left-hander would need, he declined to give further details.

"We're going to start with Tuesday and then we'll go from there," he said.

Espada said Alvarez would serve as the team's designated hitter Tuesday.

The return of Alvarez would be a major boost to the Astros as the postseason approaches after he led the team in batting average (.308), home runs (35) and RBIs (86) last season. Houston entered Sunday leading the AL West with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Mariners.

The 28-year-old Alvarez hit .210 with three homers and 18 RBI in 29 games this season before his injury.