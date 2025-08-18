Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had surgery Monday to remove a blood clot in his upper right arm, and the team said a timeline for his recovery remains uncertain.

The Phillies said Wheeler underwent a thrombolysis procedure by Dr. Paul DiMuzio at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Wheeler, 35, was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a blood clot after experiencing worsening shoulder soreness.

In 24 starts this season, Wheeler is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA and an MLB-high 195 strikeouts across 149⅔ innings. The right-hander, who made his third All-Star team last month, threw at least 192 innings in three of the previous four seasons.