LLWS highlights significance of MLB specialty stadiums

Every August, the sports spotlight turns to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series. A highlight of the annual festivities is the Little League Classic, which features a matchup of two MLB teams at Historic Bowman Field. The game demonstrates the league's commitment to growing the game at a youth level.

In addition to the Little League Classic, other MLB games at specialty locations have captivated fans around the world. Check out a list of other highlights below:

United States

Field of Dreams (Field of Dreams; Dyersville, IA)

Fun fact: First MLB game played in Iowa

8/12/21 - New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox - 9-8 (White Sox)

8/11/22 - Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds - 4-2 (Cubs)

Fort Bragg (Fort Bragg Field; Fort Bragg, NC)

Fun fact: First MLB game held at an active military base

7/3/16 - Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves - 5-2 (Marlins)

Little League Classic (Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field; Williamsport, PA)

Fun fact: Pittsburgh infielder Josh Harrison wore cleats signed by Little League players in 2017

8/20/17 - St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - 6-3 (Pirates)

8/19/18 - New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 8-2 (Mets)

8/18/19 - Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - 7-1 (Cubs)

8/22/21 - Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland - 3-0 (Cleveland)

8/21/22 - Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles - 5-3 (Orioles)

8/20/23 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals - 4-3 (Nationals)

8/18/24 - New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers - 3-2 (Tigers)

8/17/25 - Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets - 7-3 (Mets)

Omaha (TD Ameritrade Park; Omaha, NE)

Fun fact: Home of the College World Series

6/13/19 - Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals - 7-3 (Royals)

Paradise Series (Aloha Stadium; Honolulu, HI)

Fun fact: Home of University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football

4/19/97-4/20/97 - St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - Cardinals took Games 1 and 2 and Padres took Game 3

Rickwood Field (Rickwood Field; Birmingham, AL)

Fun fact: Oldest professional ballpark in the United States

6/20/24 - San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals - 6-5 (Cardinals)

Speedway Classic (Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, TN)

Fun fact: First MLB game played in Tennessee

8/2/25 - Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds - 4-2 (Braves)

International

*Individual MLB events in descending order of how many different times games were played in each country

Mexico: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City; Estadio de Beisbol, Monterrey (15 games)

Japan: Tokyo Dome (12 games)

Puerto Rico: Hiram Bithorn Stadium (6 games)

United Kingdom: London Stadium (6 games)

Australia: Sydney Cricket Ground (2 games)

South Korea: Gocheok Sky Dome (2 games)

For more MLB coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for scores, standings, schedules, stats and more.