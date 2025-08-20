WASHINGTON -- New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo was removed in the second inning against Washington with a stiff neck on Wednesday night.

There was no obvious play where Nimmo was hurt. He grounded into a double play to end the first inning and did not have a chance in the field.

"After that first at-bat, he came up to me and said, 'It's hard for me to pull the trigger right now,'" Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "He came in and it's something that he deals with every so often and usually gets better, but today wasn't the case."

Starling Marte replaced Nimmo in left.

Nimmo is batting .254 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He has been durable, playing in 122 of the Mets' 126 games through Wednesday. He has played no fewer than 151 games in each of the past three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.