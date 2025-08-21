SAN DIEGO -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Landen Roupp was carted off the field after he was hit by a line drive by Ramón Laureano of the San Diego Padres in the third inning Wednesday night.

Roupp was hit on the back of his right thigh and the impact spun him part way around. His left knee then buckled and he went down to the ground face-first. He sat up and was holding his left knee as he was checked by a trainer before being loaded onto a cart.

Joey Lucchesi replaced Roupp and allowed a three-run homer by Gavin Sheets that gave the Padres a 6-0 lead.

San Diego went on to win 8-1.