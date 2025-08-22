Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox are moving Walker Buehler to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora said before the team's Friday night game against the Yankees in New York.

Buehler, signed to a one-year, $21.05 million contract this offseason, has a 5.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

The right-hander failed to make it to the fifth inning in his latest start, allowing two runs on four hits while walking four in four innings before getting pulled by Cora.

Buehler, speaking after the loss to the Baltimore Orioles, said the early hook was warranted.

"At some point, the leash I'm given has been earned," he told reporters. "I think they did the right thing in coming to get me before the [Gunnar] Henderson at-bat. Our bullpen has been great. For me personally, I think everything went according to plan until the fifth. You go double, four-pitch walk. The way I've been throwing it, it all kind of makes sense."

He had been scheduled to start Monday. Cora did not say who would replace him.