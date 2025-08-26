After hitting his 45th home run of the season, Shohei Ohtani gets the last laugh with a fan who had been heckling him. (0:37)

Dodger Stadium proved to be about more than just baseball Monday night when BTS star V stepped onto the field, drawing roaring cheers before throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

The singer, born Kim Taehyung, bowed toward Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and delivered a left-handed strike, sparking cheers from the stands while camera phones lit up the ballpark.

V's appearance came before the Dodgers faced the Cincinnati Reds. It featured a brief hug with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers' dugout, where the K-pop icon -- dressed in a No. 7 Dodgers jersey tucked into faded jeans -- chatted with pitcher Tyler Glasnow as photographers swarmed.

The night marked another high-profile moment as BTS moves toward a full-group comeback. After completing mandatory military service in South Korea, the members have been working in the U.S. since July, with plans to release a new album in spring 2026.

This story contains reporting from The Associated Press.