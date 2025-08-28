Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- In his latest setback, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was diagnosed with a fracture in the pinkie finger in his left hand, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Thursday.

Alvarez sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch on his left hand during a game for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Mendoza said Alvarez will wait until the inflammation in the finger diminishes -- he estimated two or three days -- before resuming baseball activities. The third-year catcher was already on the injured list and on rehab assignment with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb.

"This should be relatively short," Mendoza said. "But, again, it's a little bit of a setback compared to what the original plan was. But when you're talking about you get the news, 'oh, he's got a fracture,' you're thinking about the worst-case scenario but apparently that's not the case here. So we just gotta wait and see."

The broken finger is the 23-year-old Alvarez's fourth hand injury in the last two years. Last season, he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and missed nearly two months. This spring, he fractured his left hamate bone and missed the first month of the regular season.

His recent UCL sprain happened sliding headfirst into second base on Aug. 17. It's the same thumb that he hurt last year. The UCL will require surgery to heal, but the Mets are hopeful he can postpone the procedure until the offseason to avoid missing the remainder of the season. The surgery requires an eight-week recovery timetable. Instead, doctors cleared him to play as long as he can tolerate the pain in his throwing hand. Tearing it completely, however, would require surgery sooner and end his season. Now he's dealing with a fracture in his receiving hand.

"We're not going to put him in a position where he's very uncomfortable," Mendoza said. "As tough as he is, he's human. So, I think we got to get him to a point where it's manageable because now we're talking about the receiving hand too. But, again, it's a small fracture and we just gotta wait. But it comes down to making sure we're not putting the player in a position where he's in danger."

Wednesday was Alvarez's first rehab game for the UCL sprain. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and was behind the plate for five innings. His right thumb was not tested by any baserunners.

"The ball was coming out fine," Mendoza said. "Good intensity, good carry. But, again, we gotta wait and see when it happens in real action. When he's gotta do the transfer and get the ball in the air as quick as possible and put something on the throw. But, so far, in between innings yesterday, the five innings that he caught, he was fine."

The UCL sprain interrupted Alvarez's best stretch of the season, which began with him struggling so badly that the Mets optioned him to Syracuse in late June. Alvarez was batting .236 with three home runs and a .652 OPS in 35 games when he was sent down. He returned a month later to hit .323 with four home runs and a 1.054 OPS in 21 games until his thumb injury.

Without him, the Mets will continue rotating veteran Luis Torrens and rookie Hayden Senger behind the plate.

"It's been hard for him," Mendoza said.