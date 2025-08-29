Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a nondisplaced fracture in his left foot.

Bogaerts sustained the injury against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, when he fouled a ball off his foot. He stayed in that game, but eventually had imaging that revealed a fracture.

Before the injury, Bogaerts played in 131 of the Padres' 134 games. He was batting .262 with 49 RBIs and had a career-high 20 stolen bases this season.

To take Bogaerts' spot on the roster, San Diego recalled infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A El Paso. McCoy has appeared in four games with the Padres this year and was batting .272 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A.

San Diego entered play Friday two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.