WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Edward Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right elbow sprain.

It isn't clear when Cabrera's elbow started bothering him or if he will return this season. He pitched just four innings in his last start on Aug. 30, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits against the New York Mets.

Cabrera was having a breakout year in his fifth season with the Marlins, with a 3.57 ERA and 140 strikeouts in a career-high 24 starts and 128 2/3 innings. He is 7-7.

Also Monday, the Marlins selected catcher Brian Navarreto and right-hander Luarbert Arias from Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled right-hander Michael Petersen.

Right-handers Anthony Bender (right tibial stress reaction) and Tyler Zuber (right lat strain) were transferred to the 60-day injured list.