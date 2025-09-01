Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz has returned from a short stint on the injured list after dealing with a strained left hamstring.

The Brewers recalled Ortiz from the injured list and also recalled right-handed reliever Craig Yoho from Triple-A Nashville before their Monday game against Philadelphia.

Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz is back with the team after being out for a short stint with a strained left hamstring. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Ortiz, 27, was hitting .233 with a .284 on-base percentage, seven homers, 43 RBIs and 11 steals in 125 games when he went on the injured list Aug. 22. He batted .343 with an .830 OPS in the month of August.

Yoho, 25, is 0-0 with an 8.22 ERA in seven appearances with Milwaukee this season. He has gone 4-1 with seven saves and a 1.04 ERA in 39 games with Nashville.

The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 85-53 going into the Philadelphia series.