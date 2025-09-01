Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Top catching prospect Harry Ford was promoted to the major leagues on Monday by the Seattle Mariners as active rosters expanded to 28.

The 22-year-old hit .283 with 16 homers, 74 RBI, seven steals, 74 walks and an .868 OPS in 97 games for Triple-A Tacoma. He was ranked the No. 40 prospect overall by MLB Pipeline and No. 4 in the organization.

Ford was the No.12 overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia and signed for a $4,366,400 bonus, which was slot value.

He has a .266 average with 52 homers, 261 RBI, 92 steals and .832 OPS over five minor league seasons.

Born in Atlanta to British parents, Ford helped Britain qualify for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and homered twice in the WBC group stage.

He becomes the fifth first-round pick from consecutive drafts on the Mariners' active roster, joining right-handers Logan Gilbert (2018), George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020), and infielder Cole Young (2022).

Seattle selected the contracts of Ford and right-hander Luke Jackson from Tacoma, recalled infielder Leo Rivas from the Raniers, designated right-hander Sauryn Lao for assignment and released infielder Donovan Solano.