The 2025 MLB season has been packed with must-see moments from the sport's biggest stars. Whether you prefer historic home run achievements at the plate, strikeout mastery on the mound or players who can do a little bit of everything, baseball's most talented players have delivered in a big way.

But who is the most exciting player in baseball this year? To find out, we put together our second annual 32-player bracket and asked our MLB experts to vote for a champion.

The process was simple: We chose the most exciting player from each of the 30 teams (with one wild-card addition for each league), seeded them by the standings (after giving Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz No. 1 seeds for making the finals of this bracket a year ago) and let our voters decide each matchup.

The final result? One superstar who can proudly wear the crown as MLB's Mr. Excitement for 2025.

First round

American League

1. Bobby Witt Jr. vs. 16. Garrett Crochet

Why Witt is here: Our reigning Mr. Excitement, Witt impacts the game with his bat, glove and speed on the bases. Because he set such a high bar with his breakout 2024 season, it's easy to overlook his strong 2025 performance, but there's no missing the electricity that oozes out of every element of his game.

Why Crochet is here: After his breakout year in Chicago, the big question was whether Crochet could do it again for the Red Sox. Well, he has been even better this season, leading the majors in strikeouts and innings pitched while turning the Cy Young race into a competition with reigning winner Tarik Skubal.

Winner: Witt

2. Tarik Skubal vs. 15. Colson Montgomery

Why Skubal is here: The stuff. The intensity. The dominance. In a day when pitcher start days are rarely mark-your-calendar events, Skubal commands the attention of an entire ballpark and is a threat to go the distance every time he takes the mound -- and to let out an emotional scream as he walks off it after another masterful performance.

Why Montgomery is here: The 55-89 White Sox aren't exactly teeming with excitement, but Montgomery has made a strong impression during his limited time in the big leagues. He belted 14 home runs in his first 43 games and, perhaps more importantly, has provided fans on the South Side with hope that brighter days are coming.

Winner: Skubal

Why Guerrero is here: Let's give Guerrero bonus points for signing on to be the face of the Blue Jays for the next 14 years earlier this season. Vladdy Jr. has settled in as a hitter of 25 to 30 home runs after his 48 long balls in 2021, but he still smacks the ball hard (92.8 mph average exit velocity) and squares it up consistently.

Why Henderson is here: Like Witt above, Henderson set expectations so high early that it's easy to underrate his 2025 performance -- especially as his team has faltered this season.

Even though he is far off his 2024 output, Henderson is closing in on a 20 homer/30 steal season while possessing a strong arm at shortstop.

Winner: Guerrero

Why Judge is here: Answer us this: Is there anyone in the entire sport whose at-bats you stop everything to watch more than Judge? Yes, he cooled off from his historic start and, sure, his midseason elbow injury seems to have sapped some of his power. But Aaron Judge is still Aaron Judge.

Why Buxton is here: Baseball fans have been waiting for a long time to see what a healthy Buxton could do over a full season, and we've (mostly) gotten the answer this season -- and the results have been spectacular. The Twins center fielder has shown immense power (30-plus-homer pace and a Home Run Derby appearance) and elite speed (21 steals and 99th-percentile sprint speed).

Winner: Judge

Why Anthony is here: Just 71 games into his major league career, Anthony's at-bats are already becoming must-see events at Fenway. For everything Anthony has done since getting called up to the majors in June, his most exciting moment of 2025 came when he belted a 497-foot grand slam in Triple-A. Unfortunately, we might have seen the last of him this season after he hit the IL with an oblique injury earlier this month.

Why Kurtz is here: This was a surprisingly difficult choice given that the A's also employ the King of the Home Run Robbery and a uniquely gifted contact hitter. But Kurtz is putting up one of the best rookie seasons the sport has seen in a long, long time -- punctuated by a six-hit, four-homer game -- and if you are tuning in to watch the A's right now, it is surely to see what all the buzz surrounding their hot-hitting rookie is about.

Winner: Kurtz

Why Peña is here: When Peña jumped onto the scene during the Astros' 2022 championship run, he was a very exciting player with one clear flaw: his on-base percentage. Though he'll never lead the league in walks, the Astros shortstop has improved his OBP by posting a .300-plus batting average at a time when that's rare. And he has done so while keeping the parts of the game -- elite arm and speed, 20-homer pop -- that made him exciting to begin with.

Why Neto is here: We debated giving Mike Trout a lifetime achievement spot on this list, but Neto has emerged as the Angels' current must-see player as he closes in on joining the 30/30 club in his second full season.

Winner: Peña

Why Raleigh is here: Is there a better nickname in sports right now than the Big Dumper? And Raleigh has more than leaned into it this year with everything from his bat choices to his team's scoreboard displays. Of course, there's also the matter of him posting the best power season ever from a catcher and putting a 60-homer season within reach in the final month.

Why Caminero is here: Take a moment to watch this home run, bat flip and trot around the bases from the Dominican Winter League. We'll wait. Now, let's talk about what Caminero has done in the majors: He has already belted 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs this season -- and didn't turn 22 years old until July 5. Yeah, Rays fans are going to be watching a lot of home run celebrations in the years ahead.

Winner: Raleigh

Why deGrom is here: Here's a general rule: If deGrom is healthy, he's making this list. Sure, the strikeout rates and overall dominance is down from his peak days in New York, but deGrom still ranks among the game's elite. And averaging more than a strikeout per inning at 37 years old is nothing to sneeze at.

Why Ramirez is here: Ramirez has spoiled us a bit with the consistency of his all-around brilliance. When the dust settles on this season, he'll likely have just finished his fourth season of 30-plus home runs as well as his fourth of 30-plus stolen bases. And watching a perennial MVP contender do this every year while being listed (perhaps generously) at 5-foot-8 never gets old.

Winner: Ramirez

National League

1. Elly De La Cruz vs. 16. Francisco Lindor

Why De La Cruz is here: The Reds shortstop was granted the NL's No. 1 seed because he reached the finals a year ago and will likely be going deep into the bracket for years to come (he doesn't turn 24 until the offseason). Though he has slowed a bit from his 67 steals in 2024, there are few more visually pleasing things in the sport than tuning in to watch a 6-5 switch-hitting true shortstop with elite speed and a cannon for an arm who is a threat to go deep every time he steps to the plate.

Why Lindor is here: Lindor was a toss-up with Juan Soto for the Mets' pick in this bracket and earned our NL wild-card spot (which, unfortunately for the New York shortstop, comes with a 16-seed). Lindor is a must-watch player in every phase of the game while knocking on the door of his second career 30/30 season -- and he does it all with a signature smile and visible joy for the game.

Winner: De La Cruz

Why Turang is here: It was tempting to make this entry simply "the Brewers" because everything Milwaukee does is such a team effort, but Turang is the poster child for the Brew Crew's emphasis on athleticism, and his power spike has only furthered the excitement he brings to a game. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Turang is that he just keeps getting better, evidenced by his .351/.418/.687 slash line since Aug. 1.

Why Doyle is here: Most of the headlines around the MLB-worst Rockies in 2025 have been exciting for all the wrong reasons, but Doyle's ability to dazzle is one positive reason for Colorado fans to tune in to their team's games. A 2024 Gold Glove winner, the center fielder can make the impossible look routine in Coors Field's spacious outfield and is closing in on his second straight 20/20 season while putting up big numbers offensively in the second half.

Winner: Turang

Why Schwarber is here: Let's start with this: All-Star Swing-Off. Then let's add: four-home-run game. There is nothing quite like a Schwarbomb -- and this year, we've already seen more of them than ever.

Why Wood is here: What an unfortunate draw for the young Nationals star. As with Schwarber, tape-measure home runs that bring an entire crowd to its feet are Wood's calling card. Unfortunately, that also comes with a lot of swing-and-miss as Wood is on pace for 222 K's -- which would rank 3rd on the all-time single season list. On the bright side, a slugger named Kyle Schwarber once struck out 215 times in a season, and he has turned out all right.

Winner: Schwarber

Why Crow-Armstrong is here: We all knew PCA could run. We all knew PCA could defend. But nobody expected PCA to be closing in on a 30-home run season after he hit just 10 in 123 games a year ago. A second-half swoon has eaten away at the center fielder's MVP case, but Crow-Armstrong is still one of the sport's true human highlight reels.

Why Skenes is here: This draw pits two of baseball's most exciting young stars against each other -- and Skenes can thank his team's record for that. Nonetheless, just over 50 starts into his big league career, Skenes still draws more buzz than any other ace in the game with his nasty and deep repertoire of elite pitches.

Winner: Skenes

Why Ohtani is here: Ohtani made the Final Four of this bracket a year ago, when he wasn't pitching. Now, he's back on the mound and still going to hit 50 home runs at the plate. No, he isn't running as much as he did during his 50/50 2024 season -- but nobody else in the history of the sport is capable of doing all of the things Ohtani can do in a single game.

Why Acuña is here: It has certainly been a season Acuña and the Braves would rather forget -- and his lengthy injury history likely means things like 40/70 campaigns are a thing of the past -- but there are still few players in the game who can match his combination of tools, results and flair. And we dare you to find a better throw this season than the one Acuña made against the Yankees in July.

Winner: Ohtani

Why Tatis is here: Just take a look at the sea of red that is Tatis' Baseball Savant page. Like smoked line drives? Tatis' hard-hit rate is in the 94th percentile. More into elite defense? Tatis ranks among the sport's best in range and arm strength. Want top-end speed? He's got that, too. And Tatis does it all with a style that makes sure everyone knows he's there.

Why Stowers is here: Often, excitement gets associated solely with five-tool, all-around impact. If that's what you are looking for, Stowers is not your guy. But if you are into breakout offensive stars who just keep crushing the baseball, do yourself a favor and tune into a Marlins game. Once there, you can marvel at a hitter who ranks in the 98th percentile for barrel percentage and 93rd for hard-hit rate this season.

Winner: Tatis

7. Juan Soto vs. 10. Corbin Carroll

Why Soto is here: The criterion for this bracket is being the player we'd be most likely to pay to see play, and nobody is getting paid more than baseball's $765 million man. The Mets slugger has shaken off a slow start to his first season in Queens and is doing Juan Soto things again -- which includes turning even his walks into must-see events. And just to add to the excitement, Soto has stolen 29 bases this year, more than doubling his previous career high.

Why Carroll is here: The D-backs star is among the best in the sport in the things that happen to be the most fun to watch. He's a shoo-in to lead the NL in triples for a third straight season. He has already set a career high with 30 home runs. He steals bases in bunches. And he locks down a corner-outfield position defensively despite being listed at 5-10, 165 pounds.

Winner: Soto

Why Lee is here: We present to you this catch. Yes, that is Lee securing the ball with his knees after tracking it down in right-center field. No, you have never seen anything like this before because we are sure there has never been a play like this in the history of the sport. Combine that ability to do the unimaginable with an old-school put-the-ball-in-play-and-run approach at the plate, and it's no wonder Lee has quickly become a fan favorite in San Francisco.

Why Winn is here: St. Louis knows a thing or two about defense-first shortstops, and it's all about the glove for Winn. Long known for his rocket arm as a former two-way star, Winn is tied with Witt for the most outs above average in the sport and is one of three shortstops averaging 90-plus mph on their throws.

Winner: Lee

Second round

American League

1. Bobby Witt Jr. vs. 9. Jose Ramirez

There are a lot of players in this bracket who Ramirez's do-everything package would have beaten out in Round 2 -- but the reigning Mr. Excitement champion isn't one of them.

Winner: Witt

2. Tarik Skubal vs. 7. Cal Raleigh

Raleigh's breakout power season has had fans everywhere tuning in to see what the Big Dumper would do next, but even a 50-homer season by a catcher wasn't enough to beat out the AL's top pitcher here.

Winner: Skubal

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. 6. Jeremy Peña

After Peña edged out Neto in one of our closest first-round matchups, the Astros shortstop was no match for the face of the Blue Jays.

Winner: Guerrero

4. Aaron Judge vs. 12. Nick Kurtz

Kurtz even landing on this list just over a year after being drafted out of Wake Forest is quite an accomplishment, but this is Aaron Judge we're talking about -- and the Yankees slugger won this matchup going away.

Winner: Judge

National League

1. Elly De La Cruz vs. 8. Jung Hoo Lee

The lone unanimous winner in the NL side of the bracket this round, De La Cruz has an ability to amaze at 6-5 that made him an easy choice.

Winner: De La Cruz

2. Brice Turang vs. 7. Juan Soto

Upset alert: Though the Brewers' team record propelled Turang to a strong seed, Soto shuffled his way into the next round.

Winner: Soto

3. Kyle Schwarber vs. 6. Fernando Tatis Jr.

By far the tightest matchup of the bracket to this point, this one came down to a single vote -- but the all-around brilliance of Tatis earned him the edge over Schwarber's power-focused game.

Winner: Tatis

5. Shohei Ohtani vs. 13. Paul Skenes

This matchup was circled by many of our voters as soon as the bracket was released, and for good reason. But Skenes' dominance on the mound wasn't enough to upset Ohtani now that the Dodgers star is back to doing his two-way thing.

Winner: Ohtani

Elite Eight

American League

1. Bobby Witt Jr. vs. 4. Aaron Judge

Rematch! Witt edged out Judge in this bracket a year ago when the two stars were battling for AL MVP honors. Judge got his revenge this time, though, with his must-see at-bats topping Witt's all-around brilliance in the eyes of our voters.

Winner: Judge

2. Tarik Skubal vs. 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Skubal aced another test, easily beating Guerrero in this round and setting up an epic ace-vs.-slugger matchup with Judge for the AL championship.

Winner: Skubal

National League

1. Elly De La Cruz vs. 5. Shohei Ohtani

Another rematch! This matchup looks very different than it did a season ago, when De La Cruz seemed a threat to steal 70 or even 80 bases and Ohtani was limited to DH as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Two-way Ohtani got his revenge, waltzing past De La Cruz and into the league championship round.

Winner: Ohtani

6. Fernando Tatis Jr. vs. 7. Juan Soto

After a fairly steady dose of chalk in the rest of the Elite Eight, the round ended with two players looking to add to their upset-fueled runs. Tatis' all-around game got him this far, but it wasn't enough to beat Soto, with our voters pointing to the way an entire stadium stops to watch his every at-bat.

Winner: Soto

Final Four

American League

2. Tarik Skubal vs. 4. Aaron Judge

How do you choose between a true must-watch ace on his way to another Cy Young season and the sport's most physically imposing slugger? Well, our voters leaned toward Judge, but it was closer than you might think -- with one panel member throwing up his hands at the final outcome and saying, "Y'all are crazy, only guy I'm paying to see is Skubal."

Winner: Judge

National League

5. Shohei Ohtani vs. 7. Juan Soto

Ironically, our NL championship featured members of the same teams that met in last postseason's NLCS -- and the result was the same, with a Dodger moving on and a surprising Mets run coming to an end.

Winner: Ohtani

Championship

Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani

You can admit it. This is the matchup you were hoping we'd get here, right? The biggest names in the sport, going head-to-head (just as they did in last October's World Series).

Though one voter made a compelling case for Judge as the player an entire sport comes to a halt to watch at the plate, he was on an island as the rest of our panel enthusiastically pointed to Ohtani's unmatched two-way ability. The Dodgers superstar was crowned our new MLB Mr. Excitement.

Winner: Ohtani