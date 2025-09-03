Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony exits with left oblique tightness in the fourth inning vs. the Guardians. (0:17)

The Boston Red Sox put rookie sensation Roman Anthony on the injured list Wednesday after the outfielder experienced left oblique tightness in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

While not giving a specific timetable, Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged that oblique strains typically require four to six weeks of recovery time.

"He's one of our best offensive players, but it's not hard," Cora said Wednesday. "We have to move on. We've been through this before."

Anthony could be seen grabbing at his lower back on a swinging third strike in the bottom of the fourth inning. He did not take the field in the top of the fifth, with Nate Eaton replacing him in right field at Fenway Park.

Eaton will lead off Wednesday night against Cleveland, Cora said.

To fill Anthony's roster spot, the team recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony entered the season as baseball's No. 1 prospect. Since his June call-up, the 21-year-old is hitting .291 with an .861 OPS, 8 home runs and 31 RBIs before Tuesday's game. He signed an eight-year, $130 million extension with the team in August.