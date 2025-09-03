San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for pushing Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland during a benches-clearing incident in Tuesday night's game.

Chapman, who also has been fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension and remains eligible for Wednesday night's game in Colorado.

Freeland and Giants shortstop Willy Adames and designated hitter Rafael Devers also were fined.

Chapman, Adames and Freeland were ejected from Tuesday night's game following a melee that started after Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Devers hammered a sweeper over the right-field wall, and Freeland took exception to Devers' celebration, shouting at him as he neared first base.

That caused several players to charge toward the infield.

The umpires restored order before sorting out the situation and announcing the ejections.

Devers waited at first base while the umpires were meeting and then trotted around the bases several minutes after he actually hit the homer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.