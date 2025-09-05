Devin Williams gets ejected while being removed from the game after walking in a run, and Aaron Boone also gets tossed while arguing with an umpire. (0:53)

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is returning to the outfield, as he will play right field against the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time since July 25.

Judge had served as the Yankees' designated hitter since coming off the injured list Aug. 5 from a flexor strain in his right arm.

The move also allows Giancarlo Stanton to return to the designated hitter role after he played in right field for the first time in nearly two years as the Yankees tried to keep both sluggers' bats in the lineup.

Judge is hitting .322 with 43 home runs and 97 RBIs in 130 games this season.

Information from ESPN's Jorge Castillo was used in this report.