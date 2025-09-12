Open Extended Reactions

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum missed weight for the fourth time in his career on Friday -- and the first time as a middleweight.

Gastelum, 33, weighed in at 191 pounds for a scheduled 185-pound bout against Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Noche on Saturday. Stoltzfus, who made weight, ultimately agreed to continue on with the contest and will receive 35 percent of Gastelum's fight purse.

Gastelum (19-10) has a long history of weight issues, although primarily as a welterweight. He missed weight for 170-pound contests in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, the UFC was forced to cancel a fight between Gastelum and Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, when Gastelum came in so heavy the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight and ultimately suspended Gastelum for six months. The UFC forced him to move to middleweight after that incident.

A former interim championship title challenger, Gastelum is 3-7 in his last 10 appearances.