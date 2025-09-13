MIAMI -- Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez left Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins after he fouled off a pitch that struck near his left eye in the second inning.

Baez swung at a 90 mph changeup from Sandy Alcantara. The ball first deflected off the brim of his batting helmet before making contact near his eye.

Baez remained on the ground near home plate and was tended to by the Tigers training staff. He quickly reached his feet and left the game. Trey Sweeney completed the at-bat with a strikeout that was credited to Baez.

The 32-year-old Baez is in the fourth season of a six-year free agent contract with the Tigers. After hitting .184 in 80 games last season, he is hitting .257 and has 11 homers through 117 games in 2025, when he also made his first All-Star Game appearance as a Tiger.