TORONTO -- Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers his start Friday night against Toronto after five innings because of a sore toe on his left foot.

Rogers allowed one unearned run and three hits. He walked four and struck out six.

Lefty Dietrich Enns replaced Rogers in the sixth.

Rogers walked the bases loaded in the third but escaped when Alejandro Kirk grounded out.

Rogers came in 8-2 with a 1.51 ERA in 15 games. Baltimore has gone 12-3 when Rogers starts. He hasn't lost since Aug. 1 against the White Sox.

Rogers was an All-Star with Miami in 2021. He was traded to Baltimore on July 30, 2024.