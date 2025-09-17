Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox left-hander Martin Pérez exited his start against Baltimore on Wednesday because of left shoulder soreness.

Pérez, who missed nearly four months this season because of a flexor tendon strain, called timeout after throwing a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. He departed after he was visited by manager Will Venable and an athletic trainer on the mound.

Steven Wilson replaced Pérez and struck out Jackson Holliday to end the inning.

The 34-year-old Pérez is in his 14th big league season, his first with the White Sox. He was making his sixth start in seven appearances since returning from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 13.

Pérez, who has a 3.54 ERA in his 11 games this season, allowed three runs and five hits against Baltimore. The White Sox trailed 3-0 when he left the game.