NEW YORK -- When New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga agreed to be optioned to Triple-A earlier this month to work on his mechanics, the ideal scenario was that he would rejoin the club soon after he was eligible to return on Sept. 20. But that isn't happening.

Senga told club officials on a call Friday that, despite being healthy, he is not ready to pitch at the major league level after surrendering four runs over 3⅔ innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. With the minor league season concluding Sunday, the plan instead is to have Senga face hitters in a simulated setting next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the team is determining where that will take place, because Senga is not allowed to be with the major league team while optioned.

Senga's first start since volunteering for the demotion was encouraging: Six innings, three hits, one run and eight strikeouts to no walks. But Thursday's start represented a significant regression for the reset.

"Stuff wise, [he] was down," Mendoza said of Senga's outing on Thursday. "Whether it was the velo, execution, the secondary pitches were not sharp. So that's the report that I got. And then, watching film, you could see it. And that's probably one of the reasons he's asking for one more time to face hitters, just to kind of continue to work through those issues. So that's what we saw."

This isn't the first time a healthy Senga, 32, has informed the Mets that he is not comfortable pitching in major league games while healthy. Last season, Senga cited mechanical problems multiple times as the reason for delaying his season debut until late July after a shoulder injury had healed. He then strained his left calf in his first start and didn't pitch in the regular season again.

This year, Senga was one of the best pitchers in the majors until he strained his hamstring on June 12. He landed on the injured list with a 1.47 ERA in 73⅔ innings across 13 starts. The Mets had the best record in the majors. Then he missed nearly a month and returned to toss four scoreless innings on July 11. From there, Senga recorded a 6.56 ERA in 35⅔ innings across eight starts. He pitched into the sixth inning once and completed five innings three times. The Mets, coincidentally, floundered.

With the Mets no longer able to afford short, ineffective starts as they dropped in the standings, they asked Senga to go to Triple-A. All along, he has told the Mets he is healthy. The struggles continue to perplex the team.

Mets right-hander Kodai Senga regressed in his Triple-A start Thursday, allowing four runs over 3⅔ innings. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

"We're asking the same thing," Mendoza said when asked why Senga hasn't returned to his early-season form. "Health-wise, he's 100% fine. There's no issues with him. He's not favoring anything. We just haven't been able to help him, whether it's mechanicals or execution, whatever the case might be here. But we haven't gotten there yet. So this is where we're at. But physically he's fine."

Senga's troubles combined with Sean Manaea's ineffectiveness and injuries to other starting pitchers have forced the Mets to thrust three rookies -- Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat -- into the rotation in the heat of a playoff race.

McLean was called up first to make his major league debut on Aug. 16. Tong followed, and then Sproat. McLean has shined in six starts, registering a 1.19 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 37⅔ innings, and is expected to start in the three-game wild-card series should the Mets reach the postseason. Tong and Sproat's roles are less certain.

Senga's status is even more unclear. Mendoza said Senga could "maybe" be in consideration to return to pitch in the Mets' season-ending series against the Miami Marlins, but that would require multiple unknown steps. A year ago, the Mets aggressively made room for Senga in the postseason despite him not pitching in more than two months. Senga wound up opening two games and coming out of the bullpen in a third, totaling five innings over the three appearances. This year could be different.

"We gotta get there first," Mendoza said. "We're having those conversations, but it's too early to tell."