Bryan Woo comes out to warm up for the sixth inning, but is pulled after throwing a couple of pitches. (0:39)

HOUSTON -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo exited Friday night's game against the Houston Astros after throwing a couple of warmup pitches in the sixth inning.

Woo had cruised through five scoreless innings, yielding one hit and one walk while striking out seven in the opener of a pivotal series between the American League West rivals, who began the night tied atop the division. He threw 67 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.94. Woo retired the first 10 batters before Carlos Correa doubled with one out in the fourth.

Shortly after Woo started warming up on the mound for the sixth, a team trainer and coaches came out. After a brief discussion, Woo exited with the trainer, and Eduard Bazardo replaced him.

Woo is 14-7 this season with 198 strikeouts. It was his ninth straight outing surrendering three runs or fewer.

Seattle won 4-0 to take over first place in the AL West.

The surging Mariners have won 11 of 12 to wrest control of the division away from the Astros with eight games remaining. The teams play twice more this weekend before Seattle closes the season by hosting Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.