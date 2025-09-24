How to watch ESPN original series 'Believers: Boston Red Sox'

Check out the trailer for Believers: The Story of Boston Red Sox. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr and other lifelong fans retrace the Boston Red Sox's haunted history. (0:25)

The Boston Red Sox did the unthinkable in 2004. Trailing 3-0 in the ALCS and facing elimination at the hands of their rivals, the New York Yankees, the Red Sox rallied to win four straight and took the series. The club went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, ending the organization's 86-year title drought and erasing decades of heartbreak for a fan base that never stopped believing redemption would soon come.

The newest ESPN Original Series "Believers: Boston Red Sox" chronicles the franchise's haunted history and relives the moments that broke one of the most notorious curses in all of sports. Directed by Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher and executive produced by Ben Affleck, the three-part series features appearances and commentary from Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr, Donnie Wahlberg and several members of the 2004 Red Sox, including Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling and David Ortiz.

Here are key facts about the ESPN original series:

When will 'Believers: Boston Red Sox' air?

The full series premieres Friday, Sept. 26.

How can fans watch?

All three episodes will be available on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan. Find out more in the series streaming hub.

How can fans access more MLB content from ESPN?

