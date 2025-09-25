Aaron Judge belts a pair of home runs, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to record four seasons of 50 or more home runs. (1:04)

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge tied a major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time in hitting a go-ahead, three-run drive for the New York Yankees during the second inning of an 8-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge drove a 96.6 mph sinker from Jonathan Cannon 392 feet into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center field for a 3-1 lead.

But Judge wasn't done. He added No. 51 for good measure in the eighth inning.

Judge tallied 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, an American League-record 62 in 2022 and 58 last year. The only other players with four 50-homer seasons are Babe Ruth (1920, 1921, 1927, 1928), Mark McGwire (1996 to 1999) and Sammy Sosa (1998 to 2001).

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied a major league record held by Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time. Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A two-time AL MVP, the 33-year-old Judge leads the major leagues in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.130). He has 108 RBIs.

