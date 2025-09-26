Riley Greene's solo home run helps put the Tigers in a tie with the Guardians for the American League Central lead. (0:34)

CLEVELAND -- Jahmai Jones led off the game with a home run, and the Detroit Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak, beating Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Thursday night to move back into a tie with the Guardians atop the American League Central.

Detroit and Cleveland are 86-73 with three games left to play. The Guardians hold the tiebreaker after going 8-5 in the season series.

The Tigers head to Boston, where the Boston Red Sox have a one-game lead for the AL's second wild card. The Guardians will host Texas Rangers, which has lost nine of 10. Meanwhile, both Detroit and Cleveland are one game ahead of the Houston Astros for the final AL wild-card spot.

Jones drove a sinker from Cleveland starter Parker Messick (3-1) on a full count 400 feet over the wall in left for his third career leadoff home run.

Wenceel Perez and Riley Greene also homered off Messick.

Brant Hurter (4-3) got the win, and Will Vest picked up his 22nd save in 29 opportunities.

Troy Melton allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in what was a bullpen game for the Tigers.

C.J. Kayfus and Jose Ramirez had RBI doubles for the Guardians, who are 18-6 in September.

Ramírez's double was his 726th extra-base hit, passing Earl Averill (725) for the most in franchise history. Ramírez has 398 doubles, 43 triples and 285 home runs in his 13-year career.

Messick allowed four runs in five innings, snapping a 19-game streak where Cleveland's starting rotation had allowed two or fewer runs in 19 consecutive games, which matched the 2019 Tampa Bay Rays and 1916 New York Giants for the second-longest streak since the mound was moved.