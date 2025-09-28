Open Extended Reactions

Shortstop Trea Turner will rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies for their regular-season finale Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Saturday.

Turner is on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring. He hasn't played since Sept. 7, although the National League East champion Phillies said at the time of the injury that he was expected back by the playoffs.

Thomson said Turner will play shortstop Sunday but isn't expected to go the full nine innings.

Turner leads the National League in batting average (.305), and his 179 hits rank second behind the San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez entering Saturday. Turner also has 36 stolen bases.

Philadelphia lost to the Twins 5-0 on Saturday, locking it into the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs and assuring the Milwaukee Brewers home-field advantage. The Phillies could still finish tied for the best record in baseball with Milwaukee, but the Brewers have the tiebreaker.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez was hit by a 106 mph line in Saturday's game. The team said Suarez had a right thigh contusion and would be evaluated further.