PHILADELPHIA -- All-Star reliever Matt Strahm passed a physical, causing the $7.5 million option for 2026 to vest in his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strahm received a $7.5 million salary in 2025 and the option became guaranteed because he reached 60 innings this year and passed the physical. The Phillies made the announcement Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old left-hander had a 2.74 ERA this year with 70 strikeouts and 20 walks in 62⅓ innings, holding batters to a .208 average.

He was an All-Star for the Phillies in 2024 after agreeing to the deal with Philadelphia that March.

Strahm has a 3.36 ERA in 10 seasons with Kansas City, San Diego (2018-21), Boston (2022) and the Phillies (2023-25).

NL East champion Philadelphia will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or Cincinnati Reds in a best-of-five Division Series starting Saturday.