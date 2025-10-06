Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez is scheduled to undergo left knee surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made the announcement during Monday's end-of-season news conference following Boston's playoffs ouster last week against the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card.

Breslow said the surgery will repair the meniscus in Narvaez's knee.

"There were a couple times during the course of the season where it flared up, one of them pretty obviously to where he missed a little bit of time," Breslow told reporters, referencing an early-August stint in which Narvaez sat out due to the injury. "He deserves a ton of credit for his willingness to play through this, potentially even at a time when others would have maybe bowed out, because he felt that attached to trying to help the group.

"But this should be a pretty straightforward procedure, and [we] don't anticipate any issues."

Boston acquired Narvaez in a rare trade with the Yankees on Dec. 11, sending right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to New York in return. The 26-year-old catcher turned into one of the team's biggest surprises, hitting .241 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 118 games.