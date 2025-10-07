Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is in the lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday after dealing with a personal matter.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson declined on Monday to say if Naylor traveled with the team to Detroit, saying only that he had a personal matter.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

The Mariners acquired the 28-year-old Naylor from Arizona in July ahead of the trade deadline. He was 0 for 8 over the first two games against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBI in the regular season for the Mariners and Diamondbacks.