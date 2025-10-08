        <
        >

          Blue Jays-Yankees: Aaron Judge hammers three-run homer to tie ALDS Game 3 score

          Aaron Judge's three-run homer tied the score against the Tornoto Blue Jays at six apiece. Al Bello/Getty Images
          • Brianna WilliamsOct 8, 2025, 02:33 AM

          Facing elimination in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Aaron Judge delivered for the New York Yankees.

          In the bottom of the fourth inning, he turned a 99 mph four-seamer from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland into a 373-foot shot that ricocheted off the foul pole, scoring Austin Wells and Trent Grisham.

          It was Judge's first home run this year on a pitch outside the strike zone.

          The timing was massive, as it tied the score at 6-6 after New York previously trailed 6-1 earlier in the contest. Only four teams in MLB postseason history have erased a five-run deficit when facing elimination, most recently the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the 2012 National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

          Judge's score-tying homer was his 11th hit of this postseason, the most by a Yankee through the club's first six postseason games since Hideki Matsui and Alex Rodriguez each had 11 in 2004. Teams trailing by at least five runs when facing elimination were 4-129 (.030) entering today.

          ESPN Research contributed to this report.