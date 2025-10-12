Jeff Passan analyzes the Mariners' pitching situation for the start of the ALCS after their 15-inning thriller to beat the Tigers. (1:53)

Who will be available to pitch for Mariners in Game 1 of ALCS? (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB playoffs are down to the final four teams after an action-packed division series round that saw the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners move on in thrilling Game 5s.

Now that the matchups are set -- Los Angeles Dodgers-Brewers and Mariners-Toronto Blue Jays -- it's time for some (more) predictions! We asked our MLB experts to weigh in on who will reach the World Series, which players will earn league championship series MVP honors and the themes that will rule the week to come. We also had our experts explain why their initial Fall Classic picks are still in play -- or where they went very wrong.

LCS previews: Blue Jays-Mariners, Dodgers-Brewers | Bracket

Jump to: ALCS | NLCS | Predictions we got right | ... and wrong

ALCS

Seattle Mariners (8 votes)

In how many games: seven games (5 votes), six games (3)

MVP if Mariners win: Cal Raleigh (4), Randy Arozarena (2), Josh Naylor (1), Julio Rodriguez (1)

Who picked Seattle: Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, Paul Hembekides, Eric Karabell, Tim Keown, Kiley McDaniel, Jeff Passan, David Schoenfield

Toronto Blue Jays (6 votes)

In how many games: seven games (2 votes), six games (3), five games (1)

MVP if Blue Jays win: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), George Springer (1), Kevin Gausman (1), Daulton Varsho (1)

Who picked Toronto: Tristan Cockcroft, Bradford Doolittle, Tim Kurkjian, Dan Mullen, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers

The one thing we'll all be talking about:

How a perpetually tormented franchise is going to represent the American League in the World Series. The Mariners have played 49 seasons. They're the only team in MLB never to make the World Series. And to advance to the American League Championship Series in such dramatic fashion only supercharges the stakes for them.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, spend year after year in the AL East meat grinder, haven't been to the World Series since winning it in 1993 and returned much of the roster from a team that went 74-88 last year. They're a delightful team to watch, though, putting the ball in play, vacuuming balls on the defensive side like Pac-Man, running the bases with purpose and throwing tons of filthy splitters.

Destiny calls one of these snakebit organizations. It's a fight decades in the making. -- Jeff Passan

The stars in both lineups. On one side you have George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who torched the Yankees in the American League Division Series. On the other, it's Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. Complementary players matter in October, but stars fuel deep October runs. -- Jorge Castillo

There's so much to like about the Mariners -- the powerful lineup led by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, good starting pitching and an effective closer, and they're good at home -- but they will start this series at such a disadvantage because of how their series played out against the Tigers. Whether Dan Wilson chooses an opener or goes with a starting pitcher on short rest or leans into Bryan Woo for his first appearance in a month, the dominoes from the ALDS Game 5 will affect the choices Seattle will have to make in this round. Meanwhile, the Jays will be relatively well-rested. -- Buster Olney

It rarely comes down to one thing in baseball, but as I like the way the Blue Jays' hitters match up against the Seattle staff, I think we'll be harping on the importance of making contact as a standout trait for an offense in this era of strikeout hyper-inflation. This will especially be the case if the Blue Jays end up playing the Brewers in the World Series. Batting average is alive and well! -- Bradford Doolittle

NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers (9 votes)

In how many games: Seven games (1 vote), six games (4), five games (3), four games (1)

MVP if Dodgers win: Shohei Ohtani (5), Blake Snell (2), Teoscar Hernandez (1), Freddie Freeman (1)

Who picked Los Angeles: Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, Paul Hembekides, Matt Marrone, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan, Jesse Rogers, David Schoenfield

Milwaukee Brewers (5 votes)

In how many games: seven games (3 votes), six games (2)

MVP if Brewers win: Jackson Chourio (4), Andrew Vaughn (1)

Who picked Milwaukee: Tristan Cockcroft, Bradford Doolittle, Eric Karabell, Tim Keown, Dan Mullen

The one thing we'll all be talking about:

How the Dodgers' rotation doesn't just have them on the brink of becoming the first repeat champion in a quarter century, but might make a case for the best a team has ever fielded this time of year. The foursome of Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow will continue to dominate. -- Alden Gonzalez

How the big market Dodgers have tipped the economic scales in baseball will be the talk during the World Series, but for the LCS, the conversation will be about Shohei Ohtani. He's going to get hot. Hitting .148 in the postseason so far -- with 12 strikeouts to just three walks -- is an outlier. That will reverse itself very soon as his struggles this postseason come to an end starting on Monday. He's your NLCS MVP. -- Jesse Rogers

One-stop shop for 2025 MLB playoffs We have everything you need to keep up with all the action this October. Schedule, bracket, more »

Can anyone stop the Dodgers? It's the same question that was asked last year. The answer was no. And now Los Angeles is coming off a series in which it beat a very game Philadelphia team while posting a .557 OPS and hitting two home runs, the fewest of any division series team. The prospect of the Dodgers' bats staying cold for an extended period of time is unlikely, regardless of what's thrown at them.

After two rounds, the Dodgers have solved their closer issue -- Roki Sasaki is the guy -- but their lack of bullpen depth has been exacerbated. For a seven-game series, manager Dave Roberts needs to find at least one more reliever he can trust, or the Dodgers could find themselves in the sort of late-inning trouble that has yet to derail them. If that and the paltry offense couldn't do the job, perhaps nothing can. -- Passan

The talk of the NLCS will be the same story as in the Dodgers' NLDS win over the Phillies: the starting pitching and their new closer.

Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are peaking at the right time, the main reason -- along with Roki Sasaki -- why the Dodgers held the Phillies to a .212 average in their series (and under .200 if you ignore the Clayton Kershaw disastrous relief outing). Of course, the related talk, if they do dominate, is that this is the ultimate store-bought staff of high-end pitchers, with four free agents and Glasnow (acquired in a trade, signed to a big extension). Not a single homegrown starter. -- David Schoenfield

World Series predictions we're right about -- so far

I rarely go chalk when filling out a bracket, but this year I did exactly that by seed line -- picking both the Brewers and Blue Jays. Of course, those No. 1 seeds were also far less popular choices going into the postseason than the Yankees and Phillies, among others, but a second straight World Series between top seeds is still in play. -- Dan Mullen

The Blue Jays easily handled the Yankees, especially at Rogers Centre. They're rightfully the slight Vegas favorite to win this series with home-field advantage. But I picked the Mariners to win the World Series before the regular season started and again before the postseason, so I'm sticking with them. -- Castillo

How the Dodgers fixed Roki Sasaki After a disastrous MLB debut, L.A.'s new ninth-inning man has unleashed jaw-dropping stuff in October.

Jeff Passan »

The Dodgers were one bad Orion Kerkering decision away from potentially having to go back to Philadelphia and win a do-or-die game -- and now, they should be everyone's favorites. The Yankees just got beaten by a better team. -- Passan

Well, obviously the Phillies found a way to "Phillies" again, so they won't be winning, but I had the Mariners representing the AL, and they have the pitching to hold the Blue Jays relatively in check. In the NL, it's Milwaukee's best chance in such a long time. It may be unconventional against the behemoth Dodgers, but the Brewers have the pitching and depth. We'll have a first-time WS champion, the Brewers. -- Eric Karabell

World Series predictions gone wrong

My World Series pick (Phillies-Yankees): If I had it to do all over again, I would have picked two teams that did not lose in the LDS. Thinking back to my late-September self, I'm sure I was entranced by the veteran presence and long ball power on both the Phillies and Yankees. It did not work out. -- Doolittle

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

I also predicted Yankees-Phillies, a 2009 World Series rematch that failed to materialize thanks to a scorching Blue Jays lineup and a dominant showing from the Dodgers' starting rotation. -- Paul Hembekides

Before the playoffs, I predicted the Phillies would beat the Dodgers in the NLDS and go on to win the World Series. The home-field advantage wasn't what I thought it would be for Philly, though the starters and Jhoan Duran were as good as expected: 30.1 innings, 6 earned runs for a 1.78 ERA in the series. I'll shift my World Series winner prediction over to the Dodgers, as they were my second option from before the playoffs. -- Kiley McDaniel

I had the Phillies winning the World Series, which says a lot about what it meant for the defending-champion Dodgers to get past them in the division series. They might have been the most talented in this field. -- Gonzalez

Since my original pick, the Phillies, decided to play the Dodgers just as Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan transformed the Dodgers' bullpen into a formidable unit, Los Angeles seems like the obvious pick here now -- and why not a West Coast World Series against the Mariners, with the shadows creeping from the mound to home plate in the late afternoon sun, and every game ending 2-1? -- Tim Keown